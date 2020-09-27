Sir David Attenborough has revealed the sweet response Prince George had to being given a fossil as a gift.

This weekend, the broadcasting legend, 94, visited Kensington Palace for a special outdoor screening of his new documentary film.

Sir David sat outside with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to watch David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

Sir David Attenborough said Prince George and his siblings were ‘charming’ (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What did David Attenborough say about Prince George and his siblings?

While with the family, he spent some time with their children, whom he admitted afterwards were “charming”.

He also gifted Prince George an incredible fossilised tooth that he found while on holiday in the 1960s.

Speaking today (Sunday, September 27), Sir David revealed Prince George’s cute response to the gift.

Prince George was interested in the fossil and asked questions about it (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

The national treasure told the The Sunday Times: “It was a very nice domestic occasion. When I was his age, I remember being given fossils by a grown-up, so I thought I would do the same.

“[George asked] what it was? How big it was? And so on. He was certainly very interested [and] seemed to like it. He is very interested in fossils.”

Sir David went on to add that Charlotte was also very interested, and “all three seemed charming”.

He was certainly very interested. He seemed to like it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s Instagram page shared photos taken during the documentary maker’s visit to Kensington Palace.

Explaining the origins of Sir David’s unusual gift, the caption read: “Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago.

“Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.”

Cambridge kids ‘massive fans’ of David Attenborough

In the comments, fans noted Princess Charlotte’s adorable reaction to seeing Sir David in person, as she looked like the most excited person there.

That’s because Charlotte is a “massive fans” of Sir David Attenborough, according to mum Kate, who has previously said that all three of her kids love him.

In a recent trailer for ITV’s upcoming documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All, due to air next month, Kate explains that the TV legend is their kids’ favourite.

She says: “The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming. They’re massive fans of yours.”

