Former Corrie star claims she was selected to ‘teach teen King Charles about sex’

Former Corrie star Amanda Barrie says she was selected as an ‘older woman’ to teach King Charles about sex when he was a teenager.

Amanda, best known for playing Alma in Coronation Street, was approached by a friend to help ‘initiate’ Charles.

She claimed it was actor James Robertson Justice, who was friends with Prince Philip, who asked her.

The proposal was that she would go to his house in Scotland, and meet the young Charles to start a romance.

When he asked her, he urged her to see it as a compliment.

How was Amanda Barrie asked to be a mistress?

She told the Daily Mail: “He was obviously very embarrassed and went round and round in circles before it came out.

“Finally, he admitted he was one of eight people who had been selected to help ‘launch the royal males into their future life’, as he put it.”

Celebrity Big Brother star Amanda was told they wanted someone who “knows the ropes”. They also wanted someone with a sense of humour.

She added: “James indicated that if things went well, I would be a kind of fixture — not a girlfriend, but someone in the background.

“He said: ‘They [the royals] can’t possibly go off into the world without their own person.”

But Barrie declined the bizarre offer, as Charles was so young.

Did Charles specifically ask for her?

Later, speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News in 2021, she again confirmed it was true. But she denied Charles had specifically asked for her.

The actress said: “Oh no, he wouldn’t have been asking. He was 14, darling.”

She thought it might have been a way to protect the young boys, but one request topped it all off for her.

Amanda explained: “The thing that really finished me off was, ‘Do you have any shorts? Any khaki shorts?’

“And I thought, ‘What for?’ and he said, ‘Oh, we do a lot of tramping about and shooting and things.'”

She added: “I thought, ‘This isn’t for me at all.'”

Amanda divorced her husband of almost 40 years, Robin Hunter, in 2004. She went on to marry her current partner Hilary Bonner in 2014.

