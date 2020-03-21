Coronavirus: Prince William urges Brits to help "protect the most vulnerable" in heartfelt plea

Prince William has urged Brits to help "protect the most vulnerable" in society during the coronavirus outbreak in a heartfelt plea on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the Duke of Cambridge said that everyone in the country has "a part to play" in the fight against COVID-19.

Prince William issued a plea for Brits to look after the vulnerable in society during the coronavirus outbreak (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A statement from the 37-year-old royal, shared on Friday (March 20), read: "All of us have a part to play if we're going to protect the most vulnerable.

"That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus."

His words followed a visit with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, to the London Ambulance Service 111 Control Room on Thursday (March 19).

There, the couple met the medical workers helping to save lives on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke said: "Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most."

All of us have a part to play if we're going to protect the most vulnerable.

Last week, William became the first royal to speak out about the pandemic.

He said he was pleased to have established the National Emergencies Trust in 2019, as it can now help deal with the crisis.

Speaking on behalf of the trust, he said: "I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.

"But now, more than ever, I am grateful that The National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way."

Later in the week, the Queen released a statement expressing solidarity with the nation as it battles the flu-like bug.

