Coronavirus: Prince Philip 'enormously vulnerable' and has doctors on daily standby

A royal expert has revealed that doctors will be available to look after "enormously vulnerable" Prince Philip at a moments notice.

The senior royal, 98, isn't in the best of health making him high risk at contracting coronavirus, reports The Express.

Royal expert Angela Mollard told the ROYALS podcast: "Prince Philip is enormously vulnerable, as he is a very sick person anyway.

"He was in hospital at Christmas time, so they will be protecting his health at Windsor. There will be doctors on staff."

He is a very sick person anyway.

The Queen was the first to be moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle at the weekend due to fears over the outbreak in the UK.

Prince Philip and the Queen were moved to Windsor Castle earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: When will coronavirus end? Latest news in the UK

The Duke of Edinburgh was then flown from Wood Farm at Sandringham, where it's believed he's been staying since he came out of hospital after Christmas, to join her Majesty.

Angela Mollard also said earlier this week: "You have to remember her husband Prince Philip is very elderly and very vulnerable.

"I think the Queen would be very much limiting any kind of interaction."

In a message of solidarity the Queen released a statement, it read: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families, across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in, and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

In her statement the Queen shared that her family will also be looking at other ways to stay in touch through this difficult time (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Is there a coronavirus vaccine? Latest news and developments

She went on to add: "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientist, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than anytime in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

"Many of us will find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain that we are up to the challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.