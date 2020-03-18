Coronavirus crisis: Princess Charlotte and Prince George being home-schooled

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be home-schooled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It's been reported that the young royals will be learning from home following advice from their £19,000-a-year private school.

According to The Sun, their school Thomas's Battersea are encouraging all parents - including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - to remove their kids from classes by Friday, March 20.

It's been said the actions are just precautionary and no one in the school has tested positive for the virus.

George, six, and Charlotte, four, will be given "remote learning" lessons from home, it's believed.

This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.

A spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools said: "Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday, March 20.

"From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system.

"This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.

"In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (such as those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26th March.

"We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times."

It comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen has moved to Windsor Castle over Easter amid the outbreak.

In a series of precautionary measures, the palace has confirmed a number of public events due to have been attended by Her Majesty, 93, and other members of the royal family in coming months will be cancelled or postponed.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said people over 70, pregnant women and those with underlying health problems should begin minimising social contact.

As of Wednesday, March 18, the death toll in the UK stands at 72 with more than 2,600 confirmed cases.

