Coronavirus: Buckingham Palace insists Queen 'in good health' as Boris Johnson contracts COVID-19

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement on the health of the Queen following the news that Boris Johnson has coronavirus.

The Prime Minister revealed earlier today (Friday, March 27) he had tested positive for the flu-like COVID-19.

And in the wake of the announcement, a palace spokesperson confirmed Her Majesty, 93, had last seen Boris just over two weeks ago.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen "remains in good health" in the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Clarence House addresses complaints that Prince Charles and Camilla got coronavirus tests

They said in a statement that the monarch continues to enjoy "good health" but is following the "appropriate advice" in the coronavirus lockdown.

The Queen last saw the PM over two weeks ago

The spokesperson said: "Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health.

"The Queen last saw the Prime Minister on March 11 and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare."

The Prime Minister confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus on Twitter.

In a clip shared on the micro-blogging platform, he said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

It followed the news that the Queen's eldest son, 71-year-old Prince Charles, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Prince Charles has COVID-19

Clarence House announced the news on Wednesday (March 25) in a statement.

Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health.

The Prince of Wales recently moved to Balmoral with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to self-isolate.

The statement read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronavirus: Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte clap for our NHS and carers

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health. He has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Camilla was also tested but found not to have the deadly bug.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen was moving to Windsor Castle for the time being.

She is understood to be self-isolating at the estate with her husband Prince Philip, 98.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.