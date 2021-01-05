Chloe Madeley casts doubt on Meghan and Harry attending vow renewal to husband James Haskell

Chloe Madeley has revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may snub her vow renewal with husband James Haskell.

The 33-year-old daughter of Richard and Judy previously tied the knot with rugby star James, 35, in 2018.

But as their anniversary fast approaches, Chloe is unsure whether some guests may even turn up.

What did Chloe Madeley say?

The TV star says the pair are planning to throw a “big fat party” in the south of France on their upcoming wedding anniversary.

It’s likely the couple will invite Prince Harry, who has been close friends with James for years.

Speaking to Daily Star Sunday’s TV Life magazine, she said: “Yes, they [Prince Harry and Meghan] will be invited.

“But whether or not they will come is a different question entirely.

“James and Harry go way back and they’ve stayed in touch.”

After some debating, Chloe added that the couple settled on the south of France.

She explained: “We were going to do it in Mykonos, but now it will likely be the south of France, which is where my parents have a house.

“We’ll have a big fat party with everyone.”

Why did Meghan ‘snub’ Kate Middleton?

It comes after reports suggested Meghan snubbed Kate Middleton when she reached out to help last year.

It came after Meghan opened up on her struggles on ITV’s Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

According to royal expert Rebecca English, the Duchess of Cambridge tried to reach out to his sister-in-law.

She told The Sun: “I have been told that Kate — and the Countess of Wessex — both repeatedly ‘reached out’ to the Duchess [after the documentary]. But they were rebuffed.”

She added that Kate’s husband and Harry’s brother Prince William became “deeply hurt” by claims he and Kate “cold shouldered” Meghan.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Harry and Meghan will face an awkward reunion with their family this year.

