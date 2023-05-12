Concerned King Charles’ comment to Camilla as they stepped onto Buckingham Palace balcony revealed

King Charles and Camilla are just a few days into their roles now having official received their titles as King and Queen at the coronation (May 6).

During the ceremony, the royal pair stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with members of the royal family, including Prince William, his wife Kate and their children as they waved to the nation.

There had been some issues already with the coronation, with the back and forth on whether Harry would attend and stand on the balcony after reported friction between him and the family after his memoir, Spare, was published.

Another concern came as some members of the public refused to call Camilla Queen.

A lipreader has revealed what King Charles said on the balcony (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coronation of Charles and Camilla

Royal fans had been queuing for days to find a prime spot to witness the coronation. Spectators lined The Mall and braved the rain and pitched up in tents to see the Gold State Coach and catch a glimpse of the King and Queen.

Millions watched the event at home, sharing heartfelt messages and teary comments online as Charles and Camilla were crowned in the official ceremony.

A professional lipreader has now shared what King Charles said to Camilla while on the balcony moments before greeting onlookers.

The event ended with the pair on the balcony, with King Charles seemingly cracking a joke to Camilla at the time. A joke at his own expense it was to come true.

Members of the royal family also gathered on the balcony (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What King Charles said

Professional lipreader Elisabeth Taunton told the Mirror that she knew what Charles said. Elisabeth commented that a concerned King Charles said: “I’m not going to get too close [to the front], so the fire service have to rescue me.”

Queen Camilla seemed more preoccupied with ensuring her outfit was not trodden on or potentially another fire hazard. Elisabeth added that Camilla said to the young royals: “Move… move up, go on, come here, move up.” Concerning her gown, she concluded: “Just drop it.”

Claims have been made the event in all its entirety could have cost taxpayers as much as £250 million.

Prince Harry attended the coronation without Meghan Markle and their kids. Meghan was back in California celebrating their son Archie’s birthday, which fell on the same day.

Coronation Ofcom complaints

Fortunately the fire brigade was not needed to rescue the King, and Prince Harry did attend. However, one remark made by a royal commentator did see the event receive thousands of Ofcom complaints.

Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh was one of several hosts sharing thoughts and commentary on proceedings. Other commentators included I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Myleene Klass.

During ITV’s coverage, she said: “We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony.”

She added: “I am very struck by that. I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?'”.

The commentary received 4,000 Ofcom complaints with the actors since apologised, saying she “didn’t mean to upset anybody”.

