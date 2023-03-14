Catherine, Princess of Wales’ “flirty” behaviour towards Prince William was caught during the Commonwealth service yesterday (Monday, March 13).

The future King and Queen consort were at the service in Westminster Abbey yesterday afternoon along with other members of the Royal Family.

Kate and William were in attendance yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William’s ‘flirty’ behaviour

Yesterday afternoon saw Kate and William attend a Commonwealth service, along with other members of the Royal Family.

The service was to celebrate Commonwealth Day – and was Charles’ first as King.

However, it wasn’t just the service that got royal fans talking – it was the behaviour of the future King and Queen Consort.

Kate reportedly showed some “flirty” behaviour towards her husband during the service, according to a body language expert.

According to Judi James, the body language expert, a number of the royals shared some sweet moments during the service.

However, it was Kate and William who gave the most away with a number of fun and happy gestures during the hour-long service.

“[The Prince and Princess of Wales] were spotted exchanging some grins that were fond bordering on the flirtatious during the service,” Judi told The Mirror.

Kate shared a flirty moment with William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William’s behaviour at service

The body language expert continued, pointing out the flirty moments the couple shared.

“At one point Kate leant over to point to the place William should have been on his song sheet and he replied with a rather sweet suppressed smile, followed by a small bounce on his heels to signal a moment of happiness,” she said.

Judi also said that at one point, Kate gave her husband a “cheeky” smile.

“Kate was also seen chatting to William during one of the musical numbers and his grin in reply looked equally cheeky,” she then added.

Kate wasn’t at the reception (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Real reason Kate didn’t attend Commonwealth reception revealed

Kate may have attended the service itself, however, she was nowhere to be seen at the reception afterward.

The reception was held at Buckingham Palace after the service.

It is believed that the King, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Edward, and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh were in attendance.

However, as confirmed by one journalist, Kate wasn’t in attendance.

“For what it is worth, I understand it was mistakenly said that the Princess of Wales was coming tonight. She was never scheduled to be, apparently. Childcare I suspect,” they tweeted.

“I’d imagine given the timing of the BP event, she headed off to see to her 3 children coming home from school!” one royal fan wrote.

However, another wasn’t impressed with her absence.

“It is very disappointing that someone in her position wouldn’t even plan to attend,” they said.

