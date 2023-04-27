New Queen Camilla waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds as fans brand it ‘incredibly lifelike’

Queen Consort Camilla will be honoured with a new waxwork this week, it’s been revealed.

Ahead of the upcoming coronation, Madame Tussauds London will be unveiling the new lifelike figure tomorrow (April 28).

Camilla‘s waxwork will be the latest addition to Madame Tussauds’ The Royal Palace experience. This special area showcases the British Royal Family and gives a sneak peak into royal life.

The new figure recreates the first outfit Camilla wore after she and Charles were announced as King and Queen Consort. One of the Queen Consort’s favourite designers, Anna Valentine, recreated the beautiful blue dress that she wore to the Diplomatic Reception in December especially for the waxwork.

Camilla’s outfit also includes several details paying homage to the late Queen Elizabeth. Her tiara and necklace are a replica of the Queen’s Belgian Sapphire set that were a wedding present from her father.

Waxwork Camilla will stand alongside her husband King Charles II from April 28. They are also surrounded by other royal family members – the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It is the second figure of Camilla to be made by Madame Tussauds London. The first was made while she was Duchess of Cornwall, and Camilla personally picked out her outfit.

The figure even made an appearance on Lorraine this morning. Posing next to “Camilla”, Lorraine Kelly posted a photo to her Instagram. She jokingly captioned it: “Queen Camilla is exclusively on the show today… Hopefully she’s more chatty.”

People can’t get over how much the waxwork has captured Camilla’s likeness. “The new Queen Camilla waxwork at Madam Tussauds is incredibly lifelike…wow!” one person tweeted.

“Camilla’s waxwork is spot on!” said somebody else. “How did they manage it?” someone else then asked, unable to get over how realistic the figure looks.

Members of the public will be able to come and ‘meet’ Camilla and other royals at Madame Tussauds London from April 28.

Guests will also be able to sign a special Coronation Book to mark the upcoming occasion. The book will then be sealed in Madame Tussauds’ historic archives and preserved as an artefact for future generations.

Madame Tussauds manager Tim Waters said: “We’re incredibly proud of our centuries-long link with the Palace and what better way to mark the official start of this new chapter in the history of the British Monarchy than with the creation of our brand new soon-to-be Queen Camilla to stand alongside her husband, the King.”

He then added: “Only Madame Tussauds London can offer royal fans the truly immersive experience of getting up close to the Royal Family this coronation and we cordially invite those visiting us to be part of history by adding their well wishes to our commemorative Coronation Book.

“We’ll be adding it, and its many signatures, to our wonderful archive where it will sit, for generations to come, alongside original artefacts from our 200-year plus history working with the Royal Family,” he then concluded.

