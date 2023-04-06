Camilla is ‘terrified’ of becoming Queen, a royal expert has sensationally claimed recently.

The royal expert’s claims come a month before the coronation, which will see Camilla officially change her title.

Is Camilla scared of her new title? (Credit: ITV)

Camilla to become Queen at the coronation

Next month will see Camilla’s title change once more. She will officially become Queen on May 6, it has been revealed. The news was confirmed thanks to a newly-released invitation. The invitation in question refers to Camilla as ‘Queen Camilla’.

“The Coronation of their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. By command of The King, the Earl Marshall is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2o23,” it reads.

However, last night (Wednesday, April 5), a royal expert made the bombshell claim that Camilla is actually “terrified” of becoming Queen. Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, made the claims during an appearance on Dan Wootton’s show on GB News.

Ingrid made the claims on GB News last night (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Royal expert shares her thoughts on Queen Consort

During the discussion, Dan asked Ingrid whether Camilla becoming Queen is a bit “too soon”. He claims that the country is still mourning Queen Elizabeth, who died in September.

However, Ingrid wasn’t of the same opinion. “When you marry a King you automatically become Queen,” she said. She then continued, saying that it was the the late Queen‘s wish that Camilla “would be accepted”. Ingrid claims this is why she made it clear that she wanted her to be known as “Queen Consort” initially.

“With the Coronation a month away, people need to be told she will be Queen Camilla, not the Queen Consort,” she continued. “I think it’s let people into it gently and I think that’s the right way of doing things.”

Camilla is ‘terrified’ of her new title, claims a royal expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Camilla ‘terrified’ to become Queen?

Dan then put forward the idea that this move is something that King Charles has pushed for.

“My suspicion is this is all being driven by Charles,” he said. “I think Camilla herself would have been completley happy to be the Queen Consort.”

My suspicion is this is all being driven by Charles.

Ingrid was of the same opinion. “I actually, totally agree with you,” she said. “I think this is all driven by Charles. He’s saying ‘She’s my wife she will be Queen, that’s what I want. She will sit beside me on the throne at the coronation and she will be anointed Queen.'”

Ingrid then continued, saying: “And I actually should think that Camilla would be absolutely quite willing to do anything far lower key. But she’s got to do it, now. She’s in that position, and I should think that she’s terrified.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Read more: OPINION: Camilla will never be my ‘Queen’ – since when did we heap praise on adulterers?

What do you think of Camilla’s title change? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.