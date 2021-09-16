Camilla and Prince Charles smile during royal engagements
Camilla stuns in red coat as she steps out with Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were out today

By Rebecca Carter

Camilla stepped out with Prince Charles today and wowed in a red coat.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales are visiting the Isle of Skye and today met local people and businesses in the town of Portree.

Camilla, 74, and Charles, 72, were matching with their outfit choices as the prince wore a kilt.

Camilla and Prince Charles today

Meanwhile, Camilla wore a stunning red coat with tartan collars, which coordinated with Charles’ tartan kilt.

Two photos were shared to the Clarence House Twitter page of Camilla and Charles meeting the locals.

The post read: “It’s great to be visiting the Isle of Skye!

Camilla and Prince Charles during royal engagement
Camilla and Charles out recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay today heard from local people and businesses following lockdown, on a walk through the town of Portree.”

Royal fans loved the post, and gushed over Camilla’s colourful outfit today.

One person said: “I love the color the Duchess of Cornwall is wearing, it coordinates so nicely with Prince Charles’ tartan.”

Another wrote: “Love the Duchess’ coat,” followed by heart-eyed emojis.

One added: “Looking rather dapper in your kilt I have to say and I love [Camilla]’s coat.”

Camilla and Prince Charles during royal outing
Camilla and Charles have been out and about a lot recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This isn’t the first time Charles and Camilla have coordinated their outfits for royal engagements.

Last week, the couple both sported tartan as they visited Ayr in Scotland.

The prince and duchess met local residents and shopkeepers on Alloway Main Street.

They also had a tour of the cottage where Scottish poet Robert Burns was born in 1759.

Camilla looked stunning in a green tartan skirt and green blazer with tartan collars.

Camilla smiles during a royal engagement
Camilla always wows with her outfit choices (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cornwall news

Meanwhile, Charles wore the same tartan kilt and jacket as today.

Fans loved seeing the couple out and about as one person gushed: “Lovely outfit for the Duchess, she looks very trim.”

Another commented: “It’s lovely to see Their Royal Highnesses at work, enjoy your visit!”

A third added: “Such a cute pic! You match so beautifully!”

