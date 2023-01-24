Camilla, Queen Consort issued warning about ‘stressful year ahead’ which could see her ‘reduce royal commitments’

Queen Consort, Camilla, is in for a very busy year in 2023, according to a celebrity psychic.

Camilla has taken on a whole new set of royal duties, after becoming the Queen Consort, following the death of the Queen last year.

However, a psychic has revealed that she may be forced to reduce her royal commitments and prioritise rest.

So what is in store for Camilla this year?

Here’s everything we know.

Celebrity psychic, Inbaal Honigman, has revealed that 2023 may be a ‘stressful’ year for Camilla (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Consort, Camilla, issued warning about ‘stressful year ahead’

Speaking to FairBettingSites, celebrity psychic, Inbaal Honigman, has shared her predictions for the Royal family this year.

And it looks like 2023 is set to be an eventful year for the Queen Consort.

Camilla took on the royal role of Queen Consort in September 2022, when her husband Charles became King.

This card tells of a stressful year for Camilla.

However, this meant that she has taken on variety of new royal duties and engagements, which could become overwhelming for Camilla this year.

Inbaal has warned that it could be a ‘stressful year’ for Camilla, as she could be called to help with a family situation.

With the help of a Tarot, the psychic revealed: “For this coming year, the Queen Consort receives the Tarot card called the 7 of disks, also known as Lord of Success Unfulfilled. This card tells of a stressful year for Camilla. Where she will be called on to help out with a difficult family situation.”

Camilla may have to reduce her royal commitments this year (Credit: Splash News)

Inbaal also revealed that Camilla may start to ‘overdo’ her engagements, making her poorly.

This means that she may be forced to reduce her royal commitments this year to prioritise rest.

Inbaal added: “There will be so many events for her to attend, and so many obligations within the Royal family, that she’ll need to look into reducing some of her other scheduled engagements.

“She won’t like having to miss some of the events she is involved with, but overdoing it could make her poorly. From July onwards, she’ll be reducing her royal commitments and prioritising rest.”

