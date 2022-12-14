Camilla, the Queen Consort, “shocks everybody” with her behaviour towards TV favourite Paul O’Grady, he has revealed.

For the Love of Dogs host Paul made the revelation recently after filming with Camilla for a Christmas special.

Paul and the Queen Consort will appear together in For the Love of Dogs’ festive special this year.

TV favourite Paul spoke about Camilla’s ‘warmth’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul O’Grady and Camilla, Queen Consort

Speaking to the Daily Mail‘s Richard Eden, Paul said: “Camilla’s a really funny woman — you can have a great laugh with her and you don’t feel like you’re on ceremony.

“I always get a big hug and kiss from her, too, which always shocks everybody.”

Paul’s revelation comes after ITV announced a Christmas special featuring the telly fave and the royal.

The special edition will see Camilla host a garden party at Clarence House to celebrate Battersea’s anniversary.

The Queen Consort filmed a Christmas special of For the Love of Dogs with Paul (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Viewers will then get to see her joining Paul at Battersea’s Brands Hatch site in Kent.

ITV said the pair will meet some of the dogs struggling to be rehomed and assist with their treatment and care.

Paul said: “In the 11 years that I’ve been filming at Battersea, I’ve never known it so busy.

“What’s worrying is, there are a lot of dogs in here who would be classed as hard to home. Dogs with disabilities, blind dogs, you name it, we’ve got them in here at the moment.”

Paul O’Grady often gushes over the Queen Consort (Credit: ITV)

Paul and Camilla’s ITV Christmas special

The episode was filmed when Camilla was the Duchess of Cornwall.

She’s now the Queen Consort after her husband Charles became King in September following the death of his mother the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

Paul previously spoke about Camilla and again, had some very kind words to say about her.

In February, Paul shared an Instagram post including an image of him and Camilla at Battersea.

He wrote at the time: “A lovely lady who’s passionate about dogs. There was a competition to see who’s dog would run straight to their owner ignoring the food, squeaky toys etc put in their way.

“The Duchess’s dog ran straight to her, ignoring the temptation put in her way whilst Sausage headed straight for the press and photographers not a bit interested in the competition.

“She was obviously more interested in raising her profile and posing for the paps. A great day and the episode will be out later this year.”

The Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs Christmas special will air this Christmas on ITV.

