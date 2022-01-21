Camilla Parker Bowles has reportedly agreed to appear in the next series of ITV drama Grace.

The Duchess of Cornwall is a huge fan of the crime drama based on Peter James’ bestselling novels.

And, according to the author, Camilla could be making a cameo in the TV series sometime soon.

Camilla Parker Bowles is reportedly set to make her acting debut (Credit: SplashNews)

Camilla Parker Bowles to make her acting debut

The Duchess, who is a keen reader, previously wrote to James as a big fan of his books.

She then went on to visit the show’s set in Shoreham, West Sussex, last November.

During the visit, Camilla met James and John Simm, who plays Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in the series.

She said, ‘yes, maybe I could be a dead body’

Speaking about their meeting, James told The Argus podcast: “I asked her if she’d like to come to the set and see some of the filming and she said ‘absolutely’.

“[When there] I jokingly said, ‘would you like a cameo in the next series?’, and she said, ‘yes, maybe I could be a dead body’.

“I think she might do something. I’m definitely going to drop her a note and say the offer is open.”

He added: “She was really good fun.”

John Simm as DS Roy Grace and Richie Campbell as DS Branson in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Camilla ‘steps in’ for the Queen

Meanwhile, it comes after a busy few months for Camilla.

Last year, palace aides reportedly turned to Camilla to help out following the Queen’s health scares.

A source previously told The Mail: “This is a constitutional headache. With an ageing monarch there are talks about what will happen if the Queen is unable to work for some reason.

“You can’t have Andrew and Harry do it and Charles and William are extremely busy.”

In addition, Dr Craig Prescott – a constitutional expert at Bangor University – said: “The Queen may look to add the Duchess of Cornwall…

“..who would become a Counsellor of State when Charles is King anyway.”

