Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton have shown their “closeness” in recent images, a royal commentator has said.

This week, the Duchess of Cornwall posed for photos captured by the Duchess of Cambridge to mark her upcoming 75th birthday, which is on July 17.

Camilla‘s decision to have Kate take the photos reportedly shows how close they’ve become over the last 10 years.

Kate and Camilla share a close bond, a royal commentator says (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to royal commentator Jordon-Lee Squibb, it may have helped Camilla by having Kate behind the camera.

He exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge have formed a close bond over the last ten years – and the latest portrait shows their closeness.

“Birthday photos are important for the Royal Family.

📸🌸 Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill. pic.twitter.com/CV3INh3Khq — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 5, 2022

“They offer a rare chance for the public to see a more relaxed and informal photo of the royal, and they are also a historial reference for future generations.”

In addition, he continued: “The portrait shows the Duchess of Cornwall smiling and at ease as she marks her 75th birthday.

“I’m sure having a familiar face behind the camera helped.

“Kate, who is patron of the Royal Photographic Society, is a passionate photographer and has been behind the camera for many of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis‘ birthday photos.”

Kate took photos of Camilla to mark her 75th birthday (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Clarence House’s Instagram and Twitter accounts shared the images of Camilla on Tuesday.

The pictures were shot at Camilla’s home in Wiltshire and will feature in Country Life magazine’s 125th anniversary.

Meanwhile, one shows Camilla smiling outside as she wore a blue floral dress and blue cardigan.

In addition, another sees Kate taking the photograph.

A post on Twitter read: “In celebration of The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th Birthday and the magazine’s 125th anniversary…

“…Her Royal Highness has guest edited a special commemorative edition of @CountryLifeMag, to be published on Wednesday 13th July.”

Meanwhile, it added: “Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill.”

