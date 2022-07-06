Kate Middleton and Camilla looking serious during Commonwealth service
Kate Middleton and Camilla’s ‘closeness shown in birthday image’

Kate recently captured photos of Camilla

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton have shown their “closeness” in recent images, a royal commentator has said.

This week, the Duchess of Cornwall posed for photos captured by the Duchess of Cambridge to mark her upcoming 75th birthday, which is on July 17.

Camilla‘s decision to have Kate take the photos reportedly shows how close they’ve become over the last 10 years.

Kate Middleton smiles at Camilla during royal engagement
Kate and Camilla share a close bond, a royal commentator says (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla and Kate Middleton

According to royal commentator Jordon-Lee Squibb, it may have helped Camilla by having Kate behind the camera.

Read more: Kate Middleton wows in blue polka dot dress as she attends Wimbledon with Prince William

He exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge have formed a close bond over the last ten years – and the latest portrait shows their closeness.

“Birthday photos are important for the Royal Family.

Camilla birthday photos

“They offer a rare chance for the public to see a more relaxed and informal photo of the royal, and they are also a historial reference for future generations.”

In addition, he continued: “The portrait shows the Duchess of Cornwall smiling and at ease as she marks her 75th birthday.

“I’m sure having a familiar face behind the camera helped.

“Kate, who is patron of the Royal Photographic Society, is a passionate photographer and has been behind the camera for many of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis‘ birthday photos.”

Prince William, Prince Charles Kate Middleton and Camilla walking during Jubilee service
Kate took photos of Camilla to mark her 75th birthday (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Clarence House’s Instagram and Twitter accounts shared the images of Camilla on Tuesday.

The pictures were shot at Camilla’s home in Wiltshire and will feature in Country Life magazine’s 125th anniversary.

Meanwhile, one shows Camilla smiling outside as she wore a blue floral dress and blue cardigan.

In addition, another sees Kate taking the photograph.

A post on Twitter read: “In celebration of The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th Birthday and the magazine’s 125th anniversary…

Duchess of Cornwall photos

“…Her Royal Highness has guest edited a special commemorative edition of @CountryLifeMag, to be published on Wednesday 13th July.”

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

Meanwhile, it added: “Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill.”

