‘Reason’ Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort in future

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to grace our screens tonight (July 13) in a new documentary airing on ITV.

The documentary will explore the Duchess’ love for the countryside. It will also consider the struggles that come with living in rural communities.

Camilla’s new documentary also falls in line with her 75th birthday celebrations this weekend.

Earlier this year, the Queen said she was “looking forward to the future” and shared she wanted Camilla to be named Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the thrown.

The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June this year (Credit:SplashNews.com)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to be Queen Consort

She said: “It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

In February, royal historian Robert Lacey told PEOPLE: “In the message, she was acknowledging her own mortality and looking to the future.

“As she thought about her father George VI, she would have also thought about her mother and the importance she played as a partner to him.”

Meanwhile, he also mentioned the Queen’s husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

Prince Philip and the Queen had enjoyed 73 years of marriage together.

Lacey continued: “And then, of course, with the passing of Prince Philip, she is considering the sacrifices and difficulties of being a consort.”

Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall married in 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lacey said there had been clues over the years that suggested the Queen’s desire to have Camilla named as Queen Consort.

In 2016, the Queen appointed the Duchess of Cornwall a member of her Privy Council. Last year, Camilla became a member of the Order of the Garter.

He added: “This was the big remaining question mark and it has now been resolved. Some people might have thought she would look backwards over her reign with this message, but she was in fact looking forwards in a positive way.”

Camilla will celebrate her 75th birthday this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Charles and Camilla

In 2005, Prince Charles married Camilla. At this point, reports suggested she would take the title of Princess Consort when Charles became King.

Queen Elizabeth II also did not say how Camilla should be titled next to her husband on the throne.

Ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, Prince Charles had said in a statement the need to recognise his mother’s wish for Camilla.

He said: “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities…

“…my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

Camilla’s Country Life airs on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

