Camilla’s touching words about Kate Middleton after having ‘lots of laughs’ on special project

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has revealed she had “lots of laughs” with Kate Middleton recently to mark her upcoming birthday.

Last week, the Duchess of Cornwall posed for photos captured by the Duchess of Cambridge.

They mark her upcoming 75th birthday, which is on July 17.

The heartwarming photos took place in the gardens at Camilla’s Wiltshire home.

The future Queen Consort bought the property after divorcing her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Duchess of Cornwall birthday

Camilla reveals how much she enjoyed working with Kate on the snaps in her upcoming ITV documentary, Camilla’s Country Life – which airs tonight (July 13).

As a result, she dishes: “She did really good pictures and you know she does it very naturally. We had a lot of fun doing it.

“It was very relaxed and of course very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge. She’s an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual.”

Furthermore, she adds: “There wasn’t much hair and make-up – it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs – it was a lovely way of doing it.”

Elsewhere, royal commentator Jordon-Lee Squibb recently shared his thoughts on the snaps.

He suggested Kate being behind the camera may be what helped them capture such nice shots.

He exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge have formed a close bond over the last ten years – and the latest portrait shows their closeness.”

“The portrait shows the Duchess of Cornwall smiling and at ease as she marks her 75th birthday. I’m sure having a familiar face behind the camera helped,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kate has had plenty of practice when it comes to honing her photography skills.

The Duchess regularly acts as the royal photographer for her own children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

