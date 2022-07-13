Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, once had a “tricky” relationship with Princes William and Harry, a royal expert once claimed.

Camilla features in a new ITV documentary tonight titled, Camilla’s Country Life, to mark her upcoming 75th birthday.

But her life in the royal limelight hasn’t always been easy, it seems.

According to the expert, Prince Harry “refused to see Camilla” during the early days of her romance with Prince Charles.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews made the comments during the Charles & Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting documentary in 2020.

Harry’s relationship with Camilla was ‘tricky’, a royal expert once claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry

Back in 2020, a documentary about Prince Charles and Camilla aired on Channel 5.

In the documentary, royal commentator Emily Andrews claimed that at first, a young Prince Harry’s relationship with Camilla was practically non-existent.

“Camilla’s relationship with William and Harry has always been quite tricky,” Andrews said at the time.

“Diana obviously painted Camilla as the marriage wrecker,” she continued.

This meant that Harry and William had their backs up from the start.

Teenage Harry reportedly ‘refused’ to see Camilla (Credit: YouTube)

Camilla’s relationship with William and Harry

Both William and Harry were in their teens when Charles went public with his relationship with Camilla.

During the documentary, Andrews revealed that Harry’s relationship with Camilla in particular was difficult.

“Harry refused to see her to start with,” she said.

“Harry wears his heart on his sleeve. He was in his teenage rebellious phase.”

Carole Malone, a current affairs commentator, then said: “In the early years after Diana’s death, all those boys had was Charles and we all know Charles was emotionally stunted.

“So they would have needed a woman to talk to sometimes and I suspect Camilla was very good at fulfilling that role.”

Could Prince Harry reopen old wounds? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

Despite their relationship improving over the years, things could potentially take a turn for the worst in the near future.

Last year, the Duke of Sussex announced that he was going to be releasing a memoir.

The new book is reportedly set to detail the “highs and lows” as well as the “mistakes made” in his life.

It is reportedly feared by the Royal Family that the book will contain revelations that will cause shockwaves.

“I think we can expect to see some controversy from that book,” royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti told the Express.

“He’s got plenty to tell.”

An ITV documentary, Camilla’s Country Life, airs tonight at 9pm.

