Camilla’s sister to play formal role at coronation to support Queen Consort

Camilla, Queen Consort, has reportedly picked her sister to play a role in the coronation next month.

The UK and the royal family are gearing up for Charles’ coronation on May 6 – which will see the 74-year-old take his place on the throne held by Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years. But Charles isn’t the only one whose title is changing, as Camilla is set to become Queen.

And now, it has been expected Camilla’s sister Annabel will have a major role to play in the historical event.

Camilla will have her title changed during the coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla’s sister to have role at coronation?

As the countdown begins for Charles and Camilla’s big day, there has been a ton of speculation as to who will be attending and what roles will people be fulfilling.

And this week, it was reported that Camilla will have two Ladies in Attendance at the coronation: Her sister, Annabel Elliot, and her longtime friend, Lady Lansdowne. What’s more, Camilla’s grandsons Freddy Parker Bowles and Gus and Louis Lopes, along with her great-nephew Arthur Elliot will be her pages.

Camilla’s younger sister, Annabel, is a high-profile interior designer and antiquities dealer. The sisters are very close – but Annabel has stayed out of the spotlight.

Camilla’s younger sister, Annabel, is a high-profile interior designer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla to become Queen during Charles’ big day

Meanwhile, recent reports claim 75-year-old Camilla is “terrified” of becoming Queen.

Next month will see Camilla’s title change once more. She will officially become Queen Camilla on May 6. The news was confirmed thanks to a newly-released invitation. The invitation in question refers to Camilla as ‘Queen Camilla’.

However, a royal expert made a bombshell claim that Camilla is actually “terrified” of becoming Queen. Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, made the claims during an appearance on Dan Wootton’s show on GB News.

Camilla and Charles’ big day is around the corner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal expert shares her thoughts on Queen Consort

During the discussion, Dan asked Ingrid whether Camilla becoming Queen is a bit “too soon”. He claims that the country is still mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.

With the coronation a month away, people need to be told she will be Queen Camilla, not the Queen Consort.

However, Ingrid didn’t agree. “When you marry a King you automatically become Queen,” she said. She then continued, saying that it was the late Queen‘s wish that Camilla “would be accepted”. Ingrid claims this is why she made it clear that she wanted her to be known as “Queen Consort” initially.

“With the coronation a month away, people need to be told she will be Queen Camilla, not the Queen Consort,” she continued. “I think it’s let people into it gently and I think that’s the right way of doing things.”

Camilla ‘terrified’ to become Queen?

Dan then put forward the idea that this move is something that King Charles has pushed for. “My suspicion is this is all being driven by Charles,” he said. “I think Camilla herself would have been completely happy to be the Queen Consort.”

Ingrid agreed: “I actually, totally agree with you. I think this is all driven by Charles.”

Ingrid added: “And I actually should think that Camilla would be absolutely quite willing to do anything far lower key. But she’s got to do it, now. She’s in that position, and I should think that she’s terrified.”

ED! at the time contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Read more: King Charles’ coronation: Queen Consort Camilla’s son shares fears for ‘anxious’ mum

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.