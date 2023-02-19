Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell sends emotional message to Kate after his Harry and William confession

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has sent a public message to Kate, Princess of Wales, as he admits he would love to meet her.

Paul recently said he has information which could bring Prince Harry and Prince William “back together”.

Paul, who has prostate cancer, said his illness has made him think about private moments he claims Princess Diana told him before her death.

He said: “I think what I have to say could bring the boys back together, which Diana would have desperately wanted. I will only tell them the truth, that is all. I am not looking for anything in return.”

Butler Paul Burrell sends message to Kate

Meanwhile Paul has also told the Mirror that he would “love” to meet Kate, who took on the title of the Princess of Wales following the Queen’s death last September.

He said: “I would love to meet her. I would love to shake her hand and just say you’re doing everything perfectly well.”

Paul was Diana’s butler for 10 years and became a close friend of hers until her tragic death in 1997.

William and Harry have reportedly had a strained relationship for years.

Paul recently said he thinks it would be “wonderful” to see “the boys repair their relationship and to be back where they should be back”.

He said he believes the public would “love that”.

However, Paul recently hit out at Prince Harry over the Duke of Sussex’s comments in his memoir Spare.

In the book, Harry referred to Paul as “the butler” and “mummy’s butler”.

Paul recently said he has things to tell William and Harry (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry memoir

In his book, Harry said of Paul: “Mummy’s former butler had penned a tell-all which actually told nothing. It was merely one man’s self-justifying, self-centering version of events.

“He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil.”

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul said: “There was something else which annoyed me intensely, I was really upset, really upset the fact that he referred to me as ‘the butler’, ‘mummy’s butler’.

“He had never known me as ‘the butler’ so why suddenly has there been a shift only recently, a shift to being called the butler?”

