Boris Johnson booed as he and wife Carrie arrive at Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service

Boris Johnson was booed as he arrived at the Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service today (June 3).

The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie arrived at St Paul’s and entered the cathedral hand in hand.

Boris wore a dark suit, while Carrie stood out from the crown in a bright red dress.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at the ceremony with Carrie and the pair were booed by onlookers (Credit: BBC)

Boris Johnson booed at Queen’s Thanksgiving service

However, their appearance really didn’t go down well with those waiting to catch a glimpse of the royals outside the cathedral.

Footage aired live on the BBC, which showed Boris reaching out to clutch Carrie’s hand as she got out of the car.

As the couple made their way up the steps to enter the cathedral, they were met with undoubtedly the worst reception of the day.

The vibe among the crowds who had been waving flags and cheering as guests arrived completely changed as the PM stepped out of his car.

Boos were heard to ring out around the outside of St Paul’s, thought to be the first time a Prime Minister has been booed in public at a royal event.

The PM delivered a reading at the service (Credit: BBC)

Brits react to the PM’s boos

“Some of the crowd booed as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie appeared at St Paul’s for the Thanksgiving Service,” said one observer on Twitter.

Another laughed: “Phahahaha.”

“Definitely heard some boos as Boris Johnson and wife Carrie arrived,” said another.

“Maybe there is hope for the country after all,” said another.

“This is immensely satisfying,” another commented.

“Boris Johnson is met with boos as he arrives at St Paul’s Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Never one to turn down a party is he!” another quipped.

PM takes centre stage at Thanksgiving

Brushing off the boos, Boris had a bit of a starring role during the ceremony.

Early on, he was seen making his way to the podium as he gave a reading during the service.

His appearance at the event comes after he and wife Carrie were fined for their antics during the pandemic.

It also follows the publication of the damning findings in the Sue Gray Report.

