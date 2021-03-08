After the Harry and Meghan interview, Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke his silence on the matter.

During today’s coronavirus press briefing Johnson backed the Queen but refused to comment on specific accusations.

Mr Johnson speaking at today’s press briefing (Credit: BBC)

What did Boris say about the Harry and Meghan interview?

The interview has been grabbing headlines all around the world, thanks to accusations that a member of the family expressed concern at how “dark” Archie’s skin would be.

The duchess also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts after being repeatedly snubbed by the royal family.

During today’s press briefing, Mr Johnson was asked by a journalist whether Buckingham Palace should investigate the allegations.

The PM said: “Perhaps the best thing I can say is that I’ve always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying roles she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth.

“As for all other matters to do with the royal family, I’ve spent a long time not commenting on royal family matters and I don’t intend to depart from that today.”

Harry and Meghan during their Oprah sit down (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What else did the PM say?

Later in the briefing, Mr Johnson was asked by a journalist whether the royal family is racist.

Again, the PM played a straight bat.

“I congratulate you in your attempt to involve me in this story more than I’ve said already.

I really do think when it comes to matters to do with the royal family, the right thing for Prime Ministers to say is nothing.

“And nothing is a thing I propose to say about that particular matter.”

Oprah broke her silence (Credit: CBS)

What did Oprah say about the interview?

As the speculation continues as to who asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about their baby’s skin colour, interview host Oprah Winfrey also broke her silence today (March 8).

She revealed that Harry had told her that it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Philip.

“[Harry] did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations.

“He did not tell me who was a part of those conversations.”