Body language expert claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feel it’s ‘us against the world’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feel like it’s the two of them against the world, according to a body language expert who watched the show last night (March 8).

Susie Ashfield from Speak2Impact spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily about the explosive Oprah interview.

And she said it’s clear to see that Harry and Meghan are a couple who are “entirely intertwined”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on a unified front last night (Credit: ITV)

What does the body language of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show?

Susie sat down to analyse last night’s interview and exclusively shared her thoughts with ED!.

She said: “The body language of Meghan and Harry demonstrated a couple who were entirely intertwined.

“With hands clasped together, endless glances towards one another and continual nods of reassurance, we look on at a pair who have an ‘it’s us against the world’ mentality.”

Susie also looked at Meghan’s gestures and the support she gave Harry during the interview.

We look on at a pair who have an ‘it’s us against the world’ mentality.

She also noted Meghan feeling “extreme pressure” at some points during the Oprah chat.

“Meghan leads the way in gestures that are there to show protection and support, with hands either clasped in her lap or interlinking her fingers tightly in Harry’s.

“We often witness Meghan blinking excessively. This could be perceived as a sign of feeling extreme pressure in response to a stressful situation,” she said.

Meghan’s body language suggested she was feeling ‘pressure’ during the chat (Credit: ITV)

What did she say about Prince Harry during the interview?

Susie said that Harry’s body language was just as telling as that of his wife.

“Harry’s non-verbals are just as transparent. His shoulders are often hunched, he occasionally struggles to meet Oprah’s gaze, and he will often look to Meghan for comfort and encouragement.

“These signals give him away as diminished, even wounded at times, particularly when he gives a weighty sigh before explaining to Oprah that his father stopped answering his calls.”

Susie added: “His delivery is nervous, but determined, and he responds to most questions steadily, taking time to consider his responses.”

