A birthday photo of Prince George may not be released by Prince William and Kate Middleton, a royal expert has claimed.

George will turn eight on July 22 and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often share new photos of their kids on their birthdays.

However, a royal biographer has claimed it may be different this year after the Cambridges faced criticism over George wearing a suit to the Euro 2020 final.

William and Kate may not share a birthday photo of George (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will there be a birthday photo of Prince George?

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, Angela Levin said: “There are rumours that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George] when he’s eight, because they’ve been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven.

“I hope they can overcome that.”

In addition, royal correspondent Roya Nikkah shared her thoughts on George joining his parents to the game at Wembley.

George wore a suit to the Euro 2020 final (Credit: BBC)

She said: “This is an official duty for Prince George at the age of seven.

“It’s lovely and happy and there’s a lot of emotion.

“Getting him used to big crowds and knowing that he is being watched by millions of people – it’s quite a clever way of doing it.”

Royal commentator Charles Rae recently told Entertainment Daily! the criticism about George’s suit was “unjustifiable”.

George will celebrate his eighth birthday next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Expert hits back at criticism

When asked whether William and Kate will keep George out of the limelight, Mr Rae told Entertainment Daily!: “I think they will keep him out of the limelight while he is still young…

“…but I doubt very much it has anything to do with the unjustifiable criticism he received.”

In addition, he said: “I mean who in their right mind attacks a young lad who will be eight in a couple of days.”

Meanwhile, George’s suit sparked division among fans, and even TV presenter Lorraine Kelly said he should have worn a football shirt.

She said on her programme: “He was a wee cut down man, they had him in a suit and tie.

“God love him they should have let him wear a football strip, for goodness sake.”

However, other people thought George’s suit was “adorable” and appropriate for the occasion.

