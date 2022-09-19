Mourners brand Big Ben blunder ‘eerie’ after silence for Queen

Big Ben chimed successfully today (Monday September 19) as part of the Queen‘s funeral after the bell failed to sound for yesterday evening’s minute’s silence.

Big Ben failed to strike on Sunday (September 18) to mark both the start and end of the National Moment of Reflection.

But following an ‘urgent’ investigation, the Elizabeth Tower was in working order today.

Big Ben chimed 96 times to mark each year of the late monarch’s lifetime.

Mourners fall quiet in Westminster (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Why didn’t Big Ben sound for Sunday’s silence?

A Parliament spokesperson told MailOnline that a technical issue meant the bell failed to chime before and after the minute’s silence for the Queen.

They added the problem had been resolved last night.

They said last night: “Big Ben failed to strike at 8pm as planned.

“We have investigated this as a matter of urgency and have identified a minor technical issue that has now been resolved.

“We will be testing the bell again later tonight and are confident that it will not affect the tolling tomorrow during the State Funeral procession.”

Big Ben didn’t chime (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

How royal supporters reacted

Social media users reacted with a mix of confusion, concern and jokes.

“It was also observing a moment of silence,” one Twitter user suggested.

Eerie things like this often happen when someone has passed.

Another pondered: “Eerie things like this often happen when someone has passed.”

One upset onlooker wrote: “OMG this is terrible. I was telling my husband there was something wrong with Big Ben. How awful.”

And a fourth person suggested: “Big Ben is also in mourning on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.”

“I just assumed it wasn’t chiming because it was a period of silence,” tweeted yet another person.

Meanwhile, someone else detailed: “Oh! I was waiting for it, didn’t hear it, and assumed the television news microphone didn’t pick it up for some reason. Which seemed odd. This makes more sense than badly performing microphones.”

Liz Truss bows her head in Downing Street (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

UK falls silent

Even though Big Ben didn’t signal the start of the minute’s reflection, those observing it across the country still fell silent.

In Downing Street the Prime Minster Liz Truss was filmed standing alongside her husband outside Number 10.

She and Hugh O’Leary bowed their heads and held their hands crossed in front of them.

In nearby Westminster Hall, the queue of mourners paying their respects to the Queen lying-in-state was halted for a minute.

And further down the queue, near London Bridge, a small crowd also bowed their heads.

Dozens of Metropolitan Police officers also reportedly joined in with the mourners before singing the National Anthem.

The Queen’s funeral begins at 11am today, Monday September 19.

Read more: Prince Louis ‘struggling to understand Queen’s death’ and ‘asking questions’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.