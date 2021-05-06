To mark Archie celebrating his second birthday today, Prince Charles and wife Camilla have sent a message on Instagram.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son turns two today (May 6) and will celebrate in California.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall‘s Instagram page posted a touching photo from Archie’s christening in July 2019.

What did Charles and Camilla’s post say about Archie’s second birthday?

The image, taken by Chris Allerton, showed Harry holding his son while proud Charles looked lovingly at his grandson.

The post read: “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today.”

Many royal fans were thrilled by the message and gushed over the picture.

Camilla and Charles marked Archie’s second birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Beautiful picture of 3 generations.”

Another wrote: “What a beautiful picture. Three generations.”

However, some people took issue with there not being a post for Prince Louis or Princess Charlotte who celebrated birthdays recently.

One said: “Wow, disappointing that there wasn’t a dedicated post for Louis and Charlotte recently.”

Another wrote: “What about Charlotte 4 days ago?”

Charlotte recently celebrated her sixth birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans defend Charles and Camilla

But many people defended the couple, saying they did post photos to their Instagram Stories rather than an ordinary post.

One added: “There was a story photo re-post for both birthdays.”

Another hit back: “There was a picture of her [Charlotte] on their Instagram stories.”

Another pointed out the social media boycott which William and Kate took part in last weekend.

It was in support of the Football Association against online abuse aimed at footballers.

The royal family shared messages to Archie today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The fan wrote: “There was a boycott on social media over the weekend due to racism. William & many others, looks like Charles also, have not posted due to this.”

Another added: “There was a picture of Charlotte on their Instagram Stories, I saw it.”

Earlier today, Prince William and Kate shared a message to mark Archie’s birthday.

A post on their Instagram page read: “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

