Archie and Lilibet received titles recently – meaning they will now officially be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, in a strange twist, Buckingham Palace didn’t announce the news – despite Harry and Meghan apparently ‘hoping’ that they would.

Now, the real reason behind the Palace’s lack of announcement has reportedly been revealed.

Archie is now ‘Prince Archie’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Archie and Lilibet titles confirmed

Last week it was announced that Archie and Lilibet were officially to be called Prince and Princess.

The young royals officially became prince and princess when their grandfather, Charles, acceded to the throne last year.

However, up until recently, they were simply referred to as Master Archie and Miss Lilibet on the Buckingham Palace website.

Last week, news that the young royals had officially taken their titles was confirmed by the Sussexes.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed the news – and title change – in a statement after Lilibet‘s christening earlier this month.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3. By Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rve John Taylor,” they said.

They also confirmed that children’s titles were their “birthright”.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace,” they said.

Harry and Meghan were expecting the palace to make an announcement (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Buckingham Palace doesn’t announce change to Archie and Lilibet titles

However, according to a royal expert, Meghan and Harry actually wanted Buckingham Palace to announce Archie and Lilibet’s title changes.

Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer and the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, made the claims during a chat with the Mirror.

“Archie and Lilibet have been allowed to use this style since their great-grandmother died, but their parents have chosen not to until now,” she said.

“How interesting they waited six months to do this. They were hoping the Palace would jump the gun and announce it before they did. No such luck,” she then continued.

“Buckingham Palace left their website intact and allowed the Sussexes to make the move themselves so they couldn’t complain.”

She then went on to say that no one is going to “push the traditions of the monarchy aside”.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace, as well as the Sussexes’ reps for comment.

Archie won’t be at the Coronation, according to reports (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Young Sussexes set to be snubbed?

The news of Archie and Lilibet’s title changes was swiftly followed by reports that they were set to be snubbed for the coronation.

It was recently confirmed that Harry and Meghan had been officially invited to the Coronation.

However, according to reports, that invitation hasn’t been extended to their children.

It is believed that palace officials believe Archie and Lilibet are too young to attend the ceremony.

They’re not the only young royals to have question marks over their Coronation attendance either.

Prince Louis may not be attending either, according to reports.

Read more: Meghan and Harry warned to be ‘careful’ over Archie and Lilibet’s titles as author makes prediction about future

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.