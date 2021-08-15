Anne, Princess Royal is celebrating her birthday today and the Royal Family have paid tribute.

The only daughter of the Queen and Prince Philip turned 71 on Sunday, August 15.

The Royal Family Twitter page paid tribute to Princess Anne with a touching message.

Princess Anne is celebrating her 71st birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anne, Princess Royal celebrates 71st birthday

The post read: “Wishing HRH The Princess Royal a happy birthday today.”

It included a series of photos showing Anne carrying out her royal duties and one of her and Her Majesty.

Meanwhile, Clarence House – the residence of Prince Charles and Camilla – also paid tribute to Anne.

Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today. 🎂 In this photo from 1951, The Prince of Wales squeezes his younger sister’s hand while sitting in their prams in the Clarence House garden. 📸 @RCT pic.twitter.com/Oy2xeiFE7b — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 15, 2021

The post read: “Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today.”

It included a throwback image of Anne and brother Charles when they were children back in 1951.

The post added: “In this photo from 1951, The Prince of Wales squeezes his younger sister’s hand while sitting in their prams in the Clarence House garden.”

Royal fans gushed over the picture as one said: “Aww what a sweet picture. I wish the Princess Royal a super happy birthday.”

Anne is the Queen and Prince Philip’s only daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Awww that’s a heartwarming picture. Happy 71st birthday HRH!”

A third added: “What a fab pic. Many happys to The Princess Royal.”

Other fans have paid tribute to Anne, with many calling her one of the “hardest working” members of the Royal Family.

One person said: “Happy 71st Birthday to the hardest working royal Princess Anne.”

Another tweeted: “Happy Birthday indeed to Princess Anne. One of our hard working Royals.”

Royal fans praised Anne on her birthday (Credit: Craig Ross / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Who is Princess Anne?

Anne was born on August 15, 1950, at Clarence House in London.

She is currently 16th in the line of succession to the throne and has been Princess Royal since 1987.

Anne is the only daughter of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and is the only sister of Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Meanwhile, Anne is married to Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

She has two children – Zara and Peter Phillips – from her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips.

