Although she’s royalty and destined to sit alongside Prince William in his role as king, Kate Middleton is really rather down to earth.

Yes, she may wear tiaras and ballgowns worth thousands of pounds. But delve a little deeper and you’ll find that the doting mum of three is just like you and me.

From running around after the kids to cooking dinner, watching Strictly Come Dancing and partying hard while she and William were on a break, Kate could well be our spirit animal.

Read on for all the times the down-to-earth Duchess of Cambridge was just like the rest of us.

The duchess was seen cuddling up to her eldest kids at the polo (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton the hands-on mum

Although she does have the luxury of a nanny, Kate does a lot of the hard work herself.

She’s often been seen telling off her eldest children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – when they’ve misbehaved in public.

Read more: 5 times Kate Middleton and Prince Philip showed their unbreakable bond

Kate was seen pointing her finger at a young Prince George at the polo and appearing to restrain Princess Charlotte as she poked her tongue out at photographers while on a sailing trip.

Prince Charlotte appeared to get a ticking off for poking her tongue out (Credit: Splash News)

She also goes to events pretty well equipped, with plenty of snacks on hand to keep her little ones occupied.

Kate was also on hand for her daughter’s first day at school.

Along with dad Prince William and elder brother Prince George, Kate and Charlotte walked hand-in-hand to the gates.

Kate broke into a sprint, chasing after Prince George, during their polo trip (Credit: Splash News)

She’s also revealed how motherhood can feel quite “lonely at times” – something many new mothers can relate to.

Back in 2017, she said: “It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through.

“Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother.”

While they were on a break, Kate hit the town (Credit: Splash News)

We were on a break!

Kate and now-husband Prince William briefly split early on in their courtship back in 2007.

And Kate took the chance to let her hair down.

She was spotted at top London club Mahiki with her gal pals, living it up and showing William what he was missing.

Read more: 5 times Kate Middleton acted as peacemaker for Meghan, Harry and the royals

William later admitted: “Well, I think to be honest, I wouldn’t believe everything you read in the paper, but in that particular instance we did split up for a bit.

“But that was just, we both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff.

“It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that, and it worked out for the better.”

Kate, too, commented on the split, but it seems it was tough on her at the time.

“I think I at the time wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person, you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised.

“I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time.”

The duchess is a huge Strictly Come Dancing fan (Credit: Splash News)

How does Kate spend her Saturday nights these days?

As a busy mum of three, clubs are now a thing of the past.

But this coming Saturday (September 25), we can hazard a guess as to where she’ll be.

In front of the box watching the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021!

“I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times,” William once revealed.

“Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it.”

Kate led the way when it came to masks and sanitiser in the height of the pandemic (Credit: Splash News)

Pandemic chic

Kate was a leading light in the midst of the pandemic, leading the applause from her doorstep on a Thursday night and donning her mask when her royal duties resumed.

She was even spotted using hand sanitiser as she headed into one indoor engagement at a care home.

The kind-hearted royal has a soft spot for four-legged friends (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

She loves our four-legged friends

Kate is a huge animal lover, as we’ve seen on many occasions with their dog Lupo, who sadly died back in November.

Before Lupo’s death, the family got a new puppy. And it’s reported that they kept it in the family.

Lupo’s sister Luna, who belongs to Kate’s brother James Middleton, gave birth to six puppies and the Cambridges reportedly adopted one.

Not only that, Kate has been seen at various royal engagements petting dogs big and small.

On a trip to Islamabad, she was seen feeding, playing and walking the dogs at the Army Canine Centre.

Proving she’s just like the rest of us, Kate has suffered the occasional wardrobe malfunction (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton also suffers wardrobe malfunctions

The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t immune to the occasional wardrobe malfunction.

She’s been photographed with her stiletto heel caught in a grate on an official outing at least twice.

William has even been seen helping her out, rom-com style, on one occasion!

But perhaps her biggest fashion faux pas came when she visited Calgary with William.

The couple stepped off a helicopter, Kate resplendent in a buttercup yellow dress.

However, she hadn’t accounted for the gusty Canadian weather.

It whipped her hair into a windswept frenzy and caused her dress to fly up, showing off more than perhaps she bargained for!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you love about Kate.