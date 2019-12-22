Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo updates worried fans after being detained at Maldives airport

Former Made in Chelsea favourite Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has reassured her concerned fans with an update after she was detained by authorities in the Maldives.

The 25-year-old reality star broke down on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (22.12.19) as she revealed that airport officials had detained her due to a problem with her passport.

But after hours of being stuck at the airport and begging her social media followers for help, Toff was eventually freed.

She looked truly relieved in a new snap shared on Instagram and thanked fans for their support.

She wrote: "I am typing this having just been released from immigration detention! I can't quite believe it. I was genuinely trying to come to terms with spending the next... however long... in an immigration detention centre.

"Thank you so much to everyone who helped me. If I hadn't posted online, I would 100% still be stuck without my passport!

"This scares me because it is such a privilege to have a following on social media - people can hear me. What if I didn't have a social media following? I can't bear to think of another girl in the situation I found myself in, where no one can hear you.

"Extremely grateful that the British government worked with Maldivian representatives. Pushed by the UK press too (so epic, thank you!) Also, thank you to Maldivian immigration for letting me into your beautiful country!

"In spite of me crying for nine hours and scaring everyone at the airport, I made some lovely friends (the group of seven airport guys that didn't leave me while I was wailing) on reflection they couldn't leave me, because I was being detained. But still they were kind.

If I hadn't posted online, I would 100% still be stuck without my passport!

"They ran me through the best bits of the potential prison I was almost spending Christmas in, every cloud etc!"

Writing further, Georgia said she even managed to "have a laugh" with the immigration officers and admitted being "oddly excited" to see them again, when she returns to the airport for her flight home.

She continued: "Please everyone check your passports, I didn't realise that two pages had fallen out of the centre.

"[I'm] so so traumatised but grateful, thank you thank you thank you. Toff's Christmas is back on."

The I'm A Celebrity 2017 campmate concluded: "On that note, [I] wonder what I would have got on Christmas Day in the detention centre? Trying to make light of it but it was a really horrible experience."

