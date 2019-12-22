Georgia Toffolo 'very scared' as she is detained at Maldives airport

Former Made In Chelsea favourite Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has begged fans for help after being detained at an airport in the Maldives.

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 campmate, 25, took to Twitter to reveal she is being detained at Male Airport and is "very scared" as she doesn't know how to get home.

In a desperate tweet posted on Sunday (22.12.19) morning, she wrote: "I have been detained at Male airport for a page missing on my passport.

I have been detained at Male airport for a page missing on my passport. I am very scared I don’t know what else to do I have been here for hours. I am not allowed to board a flight home because of my damaged passport but I am also not allowed to leave the airport. Please help — Georgia Toffolo (@ToffTalks) December 22, 2019

"I am very scared I don't know what else to do I have been here for hours. I am not allowed to board a flight home because of my damaged passport but I am also not allowed to leave the airport. Please help."

It's so bad, I don't know how this is even legal.

In a follow-up tweet shared shortly after, Toff said she was struggling to get hold of a British representative and was "so upset" over the situation.

She wrote: "I have tried so hard to get hold of any British representative here. I am so upset."

I have tried so hard to get hold of any British representative here. I am so upset — Georgia Toffolo (@ToffTalks) December 22, 2019

In another tweet, she said: "Thank god I've got my phone. They've taken away my passport... because a page had fallen out."

Explaining the situation over on her Instagram Stories, Toff broke down as she told fans she wasn't allowed to leave the airport.

Georgia is a former star of Made In Chelsea (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Fighting through tears, the star said she was potentially looking at having to remain at the airport for days to await a flight that would take her home.

She said tearfully: "An update, so I'm the in-between bit, the detention centre, and I just find it really horrible. I've asked to speak to a British consulate so many times and they said, 'No no no'.

"Now I'm not allowed back in the departures terminal. It's so bad, I don't know how this is even legal."

