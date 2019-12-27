The Surjory could be axed after Caroline Flack’s arrest following assault charges

Caroline Flack's The Surjury is in jeopardy after her arrest for assault.

The 40-year-old TV presenter was arrested earlier this month after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, and after stepping down as the presenter of Love Island, it is feared that her new Channel 4 show The Surjury could be in trouble.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Caroline’s looming court case and the bad publicity surrounding her has left a dark cloud over the show and Channel 4 do not want to associate themselves with Caroline at this time.

"It’s a devastating blow for her as it was a huge break into the mainstream.

"The Surjury was always going to be controversial and for some they feel to have Caroline hosting it would be a disastrous move right now."

A spokeswoman for Channel 4 said: "The Surjury is not currently scheduled."

The previously announced premise of the show is that contestants try to convince a 12-strong jury of the public that they should be awarded pricey cosmetic surgery for free.

The description from Channel 4 read: "From bum-lifts to nose jobs, sculpted abs to breast enlargements, The Surjury allows people to explore their choices more thoroughly."

Ross McCarthy, executive producer for show creators Gobstopper Television, previously explained: "This is a totally new way of doing peer-to-peer advice.

"Our pitchers will either get the surgery they've always wanted, or a massive boost in confidence when the public rules they don't need work at all!"

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon told Deadline: "This is not intended to be exploitative and tawdry but is bringing to the fore an important issue in society today.

"There are huge volumes of cosmetic surgery in society and there have been shows dealing with cosmetic surgery for decades, such as Extreme Makeover.

"The question is can we create a useful discussion about what that means in society and whether the current rates of cosmetic surgery are acceptable."

