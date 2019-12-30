Rochelle Humes' sister reportedly signs up for Winter Love Island

Presenter Rochelle Humes' sister has reportedly signed up to appear on Love Island.

The This Morning star's lookalike sibling, Sophie Piper, is said to be among the line-up for the forthcoming Winter version of the hit ITV dating show, which airs in January.

A source told The Sun: "Sophie is a dead ringer for Rochelle and viewers will love the likeness. ITV2 bosses are hoping she will be the star of this series. She's got a really bubbly personality, plus they love the famous link."

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Love Island bosses were desperate to sign Sophie up to the summer version of the programme.

She would have joined several other islanders in boasting close ties with famous people - including Tommy Fury, whose brother is boxing champ Tyson Fury, and Curtis Pritchard, whose brother AJ is one of the pro dancers on Strictly - as producers sought to recreate the success that actor Danny Dyer's daughter, Dani, had on the show in 2018.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, an insider claimed: "ITV2 bosses are really keen for Soph to be the star of this year's series.

"Last year they had Dani and her claim to fame with dad Danny captured viewers and boasted the show's ratings. This year they're hoping to do the same with Rochelle and her youngest sister, who's the spitting image of her."

Speaking further, the source called Soph "the perfect islander" as she's "incredibly beautiful" and "loves meeting new people".

The reported talks came to nothing and Sophie never featured on the show.

But it appears she will be jetting off to South Africa for the Winter series, which gets underway on January 12.

