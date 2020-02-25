Paige Turley hits back at ex Lewis Capaldi's joke for a cut of her £25,000 prize

Paige Turley says her ex Lewis Capaldi will not get any of her Love Island winnings - because there will be "nothing left" once she's paid off her debts.

The 22-year-old singer and her boyfriend Finn Tapp won £25,000 apiece after triumphing in the ITV2 dating show's final on Sunday (23.02.20), and while Lewis previously joked he would be due a cut if she won the show, Paige has other ideas.

She said: "That’s just Lewis, it comes as no surprise he said that. But I can’t give him any money because once I pay off my debts there’ll be nothing left."

As well as saying he would ask Paige to "slide [him] two grand" if she won the show, during her time in the villa he revealed at the BRIT Awards that his song Someone You Loved is about his gran, rather than her, as had been previously speculated.

She said: "Lewis has never told me what the songs were about so if he said it was about his nan, then it was."

Finn is "excited to meet" Lewis, and joked he would love to collaborate with him and win big at the BRITs.

Speaking in a joint interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he quipped: "I’ve got a shower-singing album coming out and hopefully he’ll feature on a couple of tracks with me.

"I want to collaborate with him and win Best Newcomer at the Brits next year."

Last week, Lewis collected the Song of the Year for Someone You Loved at the BRITs, and while addressing the audience he revealed the tune is not about Paige.

He said: "My name is Lewis. Thanks very [expletive] much. Contrary to many people thinking it's about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love island, it's actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a few years ago.

Lewis swore on stage at the BRITs (Credit: ITV)

"I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on a dating show.

"It's the best year of my life. Thanks to my mum and dad for making love and thanks to my grandmother for dying. Sorry. See you later."

