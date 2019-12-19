Love Island winter series 2020 start date confirmed by ITV

Love Island will return to TV on January 12th 2020.

ITV have confirmed the dating show's winter version will make its debut less than two weeks into the new year - but it is not yet known who will host the main show after Caroline Flack stepped down following an assault charge.

A post shared on the official Love Island Twitter and Instagram accounts read: "Inflatables at the ready... we’re back on January 12th! #LoveIsland."

While it is not yet known who will front the main show, it has been reported that Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling - who narrates the main programme - could be set to co-present spin-off show Aftersun, which Caroline previously hosted.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly slammed for 'catty' dig at Caroline Flack over Love Island replacement

Laura, 34, has reportedly held meetings with ITV about taking over, and ITV bosses are said to be keen for her to team up with her boyfriend Iain, 31.

A unnamed source is reported to have told Mail Online: "ITV bosses are keen to keep it in the family."

Inflatables at the ready...

Another insider is said to have mentioned to The Sun: "It's an amazing job, every TV presenter in Britain wants it, so of course Laura was open to speaking to bosses about it.

"She's already had a chat about it - as soon as Caroline quit, they needed to sign someone up ASAP. Laura already knows the production crew from when she goes out to visit Iain on location, and bosses from her previous jobs on ITV."

Read more: ITV ‘accused of double standards as Caroline Flack steps down from Love Island'

Caroline - who has fronted the show since its relaunch in 2015 - announced in a statement that she was stepping down "in order to not detract attention" from the new series.

She said: "Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly.

"In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.