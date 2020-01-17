Love Island reveals shock recoupling TONIGHT with one girl set to leave

Fans of Love Island are in for a shock tonight (17.1.20).

The dating show has revealed that the first girl will be eliminated in a shock recoupling.

The girls received a text (Credit: ITV)

LeAnne, Paige and Shaughna were seen sitting around the pool, when Shaughna screamed: "I've got a text!"

Shaughna then read out the full message: "Tomorrow night there will be a recoupling.

The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped form the villa.

Siânnise and twins Eve and Jess gasped as they realised their fate is now in the hands of the lads.

The girls were aghast when they found out what was going to happen (Credit: ITV)

The shock recoupling could mean trouble for Jess and Eve, who have already ruffled feathers.

The caused tension in the ranks when they chose to couple up with Callum Jones and Mike Boateng.

The problem? They were already coupled up with Shaughna and LeAnne respectively.

The twins have already ruffled feathers (Credit: ITV)

Shaughna said of the incident: "I am [bleep] off. Of course I am. I wanted Eve especially to just come and ask me if I wanted to have a chat before she spoke to anyone else.

"But if you're not going to have the decency to come and speak to me first, I don't want to know how your date was love."

The series should properly start warming up after tonight...

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

