Love Island bosses dismiss claims Ollie quit over hunting furore

Fans of Love Island were in shock this week to learn that islander Ollie has quit the show.

During last night's (15.01.20) episode, the land owner and game hunter told his fellow islanders he had decided to leave the villa as he still has feelings for an ex girlfriend.

Ollie said he still loves someone outside the show (Credit: ITV)

His decision to leave follows reports that Ollie, heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall, has previously posed alongside dead animals on a game-hunting trip.

The images caused outrage among Love Island viewers, many of whom called for him to be axed from the hit ITV2 dating show.

His fellow islanders were gutted (Credit: ITV)

And now that he's left, fans are sceptical about the 'ex' story and think Ollie quit because of the furore over the hunting photos.

On Twitter, one wrote: "I don't think Ollie left #LoveIsland for love, I think he left because of the petition trying to get him kicked off for hunting."

Another said: "Love Island producers trying to make us believe Ollie left because he 'loves someone else'. You can't fool us #LoveIsland."

Since leaving the villa he has now been briefed as to what has been written and said about him.

A third put: "Does anyone actually believe that Ollie left for love? I assume it's the story to protect him after the 35,000+ petition #loveisland."

Someone else tweeted: "Ollie left because he was probably told the fact he's a killer of beautiful creatures hasn't gone down to well with the public, so made up the 'I still love ex BS'."

ED! contacted Love Island reps and a spokesperson for the show said: "Ollie made the decision to leave off his own back and explained his reasons for doing so in his quote.

"He was not made aware whilst he was in the villa of any press stories running around him but as with all Islanders, since leaving the villa he has now been briefed as to what has been written and said about him as part of our duty of care. We will be supporting Ollie as he leaves the villa."

Ollie has since issued a statement insisting the reason he gave for leaving was true - and denying he has ever hunted animals.

As reported by the Mirror, he said: "Having left the Love Island house I have become aware of the press stories circulating in the UK. I would like to make a number of comments on the various claims and accusations. I had no knowledge of the stories until I had left the Love Island villa and all cast members are unaware of any news stories while they are on the programme.

"My reasons for leaving Love Island are as communicated on the show. I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter. I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part off which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer. "

Elsewhere on last night's Love Island, Shaughna made moves on Callum after Eve decided to couple up with him, while Mike's relationship with Leanne progressed when she joined him for a night in the 'dog house' bed - despite him being coupled with Jess.

