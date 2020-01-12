Love Island bosses 'refuse to axe contestant Ollie Williams over game hunter claims'

The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Bosses of Love Island have reportedly refused to axe contestant, Ollie Williams, 23, after he was accused of being a 'big gaming hunter'.

A Cornish heir to a multimillion fortune, pictures have emerged of him posing next to various dead African wildlife, which he allegedly played a part in killing.

An insider has told the Mail Online that it is "highly unlikely" the Love Islander will be kicked off the show.

The source claimed: "It is highly unlikely Ollie will be booted off the series. He's part of the lineup and already filmed the first episode – bosses see no reason to kick him off."

Another source told the same publication: "Love Island cast Ollie out of thousands of applicants and are sticking to their decision.

"They're hoping this will all blow over once the audience gets to know Ollie after seeing him on screen."

An insider previously told the same publication that Ollie was not a big game hunter, but rather a conservationist.

The insider's statement included: "It is categorically untrue to suggest Ollie is involved in hunting for sport.

This will all blow over once the audience gets to know Ollie after seeing him on screen

"Ollie is a passionate conservationist and worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique."

Despite this statement, the pictures had emerged in connection with his business, Cornish Sporting Agency, which now defunct website had offered "unforgettable sporting experiences".

The photos showed Ollie posing next to a dead water buffalo, giant eland and a warthog.

Since the pictures came to light, several reality stars have claimed they won't be tuning in to 2020's Winter Love Island.

Former Apprentice contestant Luisa Zissman shared on Instagram images of Ollie and some of the hunting images.

She encouraged her followers to not watch the show and her caption included: "I’ve never watched love island but allowing this blood thirsty psychopath into our homes is SHAMEFUL.

"Killing beautiful innocents animals in their own homes and habitats for fun it’s sickening."

Former Celebs Go Dating host Nadia Essex commented on the post with: "Couldn't agree more."

Former TOWIE star Mario Falcone tweeted: "Disgusting... how have love island missed this?"

And former Love Islander Malin Andersson tweeted: "This ain't right at all. Honestly @Loveisland what's going on with ya."

ED! has contacted ITV and Ollie Williams' representatives regarding this story.

