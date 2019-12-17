Laura Whitmore had 'secret meeting' with Love Island bosses 'hours after Caroline Flack quit'

Laura Whitmore apparently had "secret talks" with ITV bosses just "hours" after Caroline Flack stepped down from presenting the new series of Love Island.

TV presenter Laura is said to have "had a chat" with bosses about taking over as host of the show.

Laura's boyfriend is Love Island voiceover man Iain Stirling and she regularly jets out to see him on location during filming.

Laura Whitmore is said to have had "secret talks" with ITV bosses about hosting Love Island (Credit: Splash News)

Earlier today, Caroline announced she was stepping down from the show after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Now, after both Katie Price and Kerry Katona admitted that they would like the job, Laura surely has to be the favourite to fill Caroline's shoes.

It’s an amazing job, every TV presenter in Britain wants it, so of course Laura was open to speaking to bosses about it.

An insider told The Sun that Laura was definitely "open" to speaking to show bosses about the role.

Laura's boyfriend Iain Stirling is the show's voiceover man (Credit: Splash News)

They said: "It’s an amazing job, every TV presenter in Britain wants it, so of course Laura was open to speaking to bosses about it."

They added: "She’s already had a chat about it – as soon as Caroline quit, they needed to sign someone up ASAP."

The source also revealed that Laura already knows the production crew, thanks to boyfriend Iain.

They revealed: "Laura already knows the production crew from when she goes out to visit Iain on location, and bosses from her previous jobs on ITV."

Laura and Iain have been dating since 2017.

Laura could be shedding her sequins for summer clothes if she heads to South Africa to film the new series (Credit: Splash News)

The Irish TV host is also friends with Caroline Flack, which could make any appointment a little awkward.

Ent Daily has contacted Love Island reps for a comment on this story.

Winter Love Island is set to return to our screens in the New Year.

