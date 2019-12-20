Laura Whitmore confirmed as new Love Island host after Caroline Flack quits

Laura Whitmore has been confirmed as the new host of winter Love Island after Caroline Flack stepped down.

Last week, police were called to a "domestic disturbance" at Caroline's home in the early hours of Thursday morning (December 12) after she allegedly had a fight with her tennis star boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Earlier this week, Caroline released a statement saying "in order to not detract attention from the upcoming series" she feels the best thing she can do is "to stand down for series six".

Now, she will be replaced by Laura, who said she's "excited" to present the show.

She said: "To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend.

"We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role."

She added: "I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

"Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love.

"The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!"

Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer said: "I'm delighted that Laura is able to step in this winter on ITV2's biggest show.

"She is the best person for the job and is a popular and experienced presenter of live television. Whilst Caroline is away, we know that Love Island will be in very safe hands."

It comes after Caroline announced her departure, saying in a statement: "Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

A Met Police spokesperson said in a statement last week: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

Caroline and Lewis started dating earlier this year and made their relationship official in August.

Earlier this week, Lewis defended Caroline on Instagram saying: "I'm tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone's life.

"Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn't deserve any of this."

