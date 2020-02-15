Caroline Flack death: ITV2 cancels tonight's Love Island

Love Island's Saturday night episode has been pulled from the ITV2 schedules, following former host Caroline Flack's death.

The Unseen Bits episode will not air; it is not yet known whether the show will air as normal on Sunday.

ITV earlier released a statement following Caroline's tragic passing.

It read: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

"Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Caroline was much loved by her Love Island family (Credit: ITV)

This follows confirmation of the 40-year-old's death by a family representative earlier this evening.

It said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

News of Caroline's passing has stunned the showbiz world.

Laura Whitmore, who replaced her presenter friend on the current Winter Love Island, paid an emotional tribute.

She wrote on social media: "I'm trying to find the words but I can't," concluding with a heartbreak emoji.

She also shared a poem, which read: "To lose someone so special is really hard to bear, it hardly seems believable that you’re no longer there.

"You left us far too early before your time, it seems and now you’ll never have the chance to fulfil all those dreams.

Winter love Island host Laura has paid tribute (Credit: Splash)

"However hard it is though we’ll take comfort in the thought of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought.

"You always lived life to the full but ours won’t be the same until the day when we can see your smiling face again."

Laura's boyfriend, Iain Stirling, who worked on the ITV2 reality show with Caroline from the first series, is yet to comment.

Dozens of celebrities rushed to social media to pay tribute to the star, including previous contestants on the reality show.

Chris Hughes - a star of series three - wrote on social media: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world. When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has.

"Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight."

Wes Nelson, who starred on the fourth series of the show, penned: "I can’t believe what I’m reading! Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken!

"One of the warmest, funniest people I’ve ever met, My tears, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this extremely difficult time! I’m lost for words R.I.P. (sic)"

Kady Mcdermott, who appeared on the second series, wrote on social media: "Devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack. Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that’s how I will always remember her.

"Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline’s friends and family. Heartbreaking."

