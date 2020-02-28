Love Island winner Amber Gill donates fashion edit profits to mental health charity

2019 Love Island winner Amber Gill has donated her profits from her fashion edit with brand Miss Pap to a mental health charity.

The Geordie beauty, 22, said all profits will be donated to Mind charity in honour of Love Island's former host Caroline Flack.

Caroline tragically took her own life aged 40 on February 15 of this year weeks before she was due in court over allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, 27.

Taking to Instagram, she explained to her some 2.9 million followers her decision within her Instagram stories.

She said: "At the minute, myself and Miss Pap are donating 100% of retail price to on selected lines to Mind charity, which is very close to my heart at the minute.

"So yeah, please go and shop it, if you’re gonna shop, shop now because we’re doing that until the 1st of March."

Her generous move comes after 2019 Love Island runner-up Molly-Mae Hague donated 100% of the profits from her latest edit with PrettyLittleThing to the same charity.

Molly said on Instagram at the time: "The donations will help Mind provide advice and support to anyone experiencing mental health problems.

"PrettyLittleThing and I will continue to support this matter which is close to our hearts. Please from the bottom of my heart remember, Always Be Kind."

It is claimed Caroline took her own life just hours after it was confirmed that her assault charge would go to trial.

Caroline died earlier this month (Credit: ITV2)

She was reportedly fearful of a "show trial" and of the humiliation of being questioned in court.

The television personality had hosted Love Island from 2015-2019 and was synonymous with the hit ITV2 series.

However, following her December arrest, she took a step back from the series and was replaced by her close friend Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

Many of Caroline's friends have shared private text messages since her passing, including her ex-boyfriend Danny Cipriani, 32.

The exchange begins by Caroline asking the sportsman how he is doing.

He replies: "You look gorgeous in your pic. I'm well. Navigating my way through an industry which has never suited me. But... I'm still being great."

"Why you just OK? Want you smiling," Danny asks Caroline.

Caroline then replies: "Well got court case coming up."

Danny has since said he is going off social media for a while to give him time to properly grieve Caroline's death.

