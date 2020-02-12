Alison Hammond fans in meltdown as star shares first look at herself in Celebs Go Dating

TV's Alison Hammond has delighted fans of reality show Celebs Go Dating with a preview of herself on the show.

Taking to Instagram today (February 12 2020), the This Morning reporter, 45, posted a clip of herself all dolled up and beaming as she held up a sign that read, 'Looking for love'.

She wrote in the caption: "@celebsgodating Coming soon to @e4grams."

In the comments, Alison's fans rushed to express their excitement, with one saying: "Lol brilliant, you're such a lovely lady x."

Need to watch this.

Another wrote, "Yesssss!" alongside two heart-eye emojis.

A third said: "This should be good, love your character. Good luck."

Someone else put: "Shall be watching this!"

"Need to watch this," commented a fifth, adding: "Love Alison!"

Alison's looking for love (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Alison is currently single and has a teenage son, Aiden, from her relationship with ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied.

In the comments on her Instagram, a number of fans rushed to tell her she deserves a top man, while others told her she doesn't need to do Celebs Go Dating as she has "the best" personality.

"I don't know why you need this show, you have the best personality," said one, and another wrote: "No one could be good enough for our Alison."

"You deserve someone good as you are, you're amazing," someone else commented.

The roving This Morning reporter has a teenage son (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Speaking when she first confirmed plans to appear on the show, Alison said: "I've always given my heart and soul to my career and I think it's time now to give some quality time to dating. I'm already complete, I'm looking for someone who's secure, together and got their [bleep] going on!

"I'm ready to find that one. Or you never know, maybe two!"

The This Morning reporter met security guard Jamie Savage in 2014, but their breakup in 2017 left Alison "gutted".

The former Big Brother contestant said at the time: "We split up. It's the worst news ever. It was really recent and I'm a bit gutted about it. You never know, we might get back together, but I'm not feeling it at the minute. I don't think I want anyone else now, I feel really sad."

