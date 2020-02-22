Shilpa Shetty gives birth to second child via surrogate

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Shilpa Shetty has given birth to her second child, via surrogate.

Shilpa, 44, is married to British-Asian businessman Raj Kundra and she took to social media to share the good news with fans.

The adorable image of the tot, posted to Instagram, and showed Shilpa holding her new daughter's tiny little finger.

She captioned the image: "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel."

Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings.

"Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house!"

Shilpa went on to explain the meaning of her daughter's name.

"‘Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have', and 'Misha' in Russian stands for 'someone like God'.

"You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings."

Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan, when she was 37 in 2009. She recently gave an interview to The Hindustan Times, where she spoke about becoming a mother in her late thirties.

"I never chose to be a mother at 37," she said.

"I always wanted to be a mother at the right age, but I didn't find Raj at the right time. There is a time for everything, and so also for motherhood.

"Medically too, women should have babies at the right time. I just didn't have a choice else I would have been a mother long time back."

Shilpa was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother and famously clashed with late star Jade Goody (Credit: Channel 4)

Shilpa was a huge Bollywood star before she became a household name in the UK thanks to her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.

Her stint in the CBB house became one of the most controversial moments in reality TV history, with the Bollywood star clashing with Jade Goody's mother, Jackiey Buddon, who said that she "was unable to pronounce her name".

After Jackiey's eviction, Shilpa received a torrent of racist abuse and insults from other housemates, including Jade, who called her 'Shilpa Poppadom'.

Shilpa went on to win the series and, in her interview with then-host Davina McCall, she said: "People make mistakes and we all learn from them. But I can say one thing for sure, Jade didn't mean to be racist. She isn't a racist."

Before she died in 2009, Jade thought that her cancer diagnosis was 'punishment' for her behaviour on the show.

