Bobby Ball has died aged 76 after a coronavirus diagnosis.

While the internet mourns the loss of the comic, some are confused about his identity.

Data from Google Trends showed search rising for Zoe Ball’s dad, as many wondered if something had happened to the Strictly star’s father.

Who is Zoe Ball’s father?

Johnny Ball is also an English television personality, but he is very much alive.

Just like his famous daughter, he has had a successful showbiz career.

Johnny, now 81, presented science and technology programmes for children during the 1970s and ’80s.

A regular fixture on the BBC, Zoe Ball’s dad has earned up to six figures for his work and is famous for making maths fun.

In the 1960s, he shared his home with some very famous guests.

Speaking to This Is Money in March he said: “I shared a house with a guy called Rory Storm who had played in a band with Ringo Starr. George, John and Paul used to come round and play music at the house because their parents didn’t like them playing at home… I got to know them all really well but I was closest to George. I thought they were very talented.”

He’s currently living with his wife Di in Buckinghamshire and says despite Covid-19 they are “keeping well”.

Johnny Ball spotted leaving the ITV Studios in London

Johnny Ball on Strictly Come Dancing

As his daughter presents Strictly Come Dancing Take Two, it seemed fitting that Johnny took a turn on the famous dance floor.

At 74, he was the oldest contestant in the show’s history.

Taking part in 2012, Johnny was paired with Aliona Vilani.

However, the partnership was cut short, as a training incident in the three-week interval caused Aliona to leave the show.

She was swiftly replaced by Iveta Lukošiūtė, but the couple were eliminated in the first week together.

Zoe Ball on It Takes Two

What has Zoe Ball’s dad said about her?

Johnny has expressed how proud he is of his daughter’s career.

After joining the industry at just 18 years old, in September 2020 she became the BBC’s highest paid star.

Zoe’s Radio 2 breakfast show earned her a whopping £1.36 million over the past year.

A BBC annual report revealed the news.

Responding, Johnny told The Mirror: “I’m very proud of her.

“It’s not about money; it’s about enjoying your career and getting the most out of it and putting the most into it you can. That’s the joy.”

