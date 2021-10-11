Zoe Ball son Woody says parents have ‘cut him off’ and he’s too skint to buy bread sometimes

Zoe Ball’s son Woody has been “cut off” financially despite his famous mum and dad’s fortune.

The 20-year-old said he’s so skint he couldn’t afford to buy some bread.

Why is Zoe Ball son Woody fending for himself?

Woody Cook is son to former It Takes Two host and BBC Radio 2 DJ Zoe and musician Norman (aka Fat Boy Slim).

The couple split up in 2016 but together are estimated to be worth a cool £35million.

But despite their worth, Woody still has to fend for himself.

He spoke to the Mirror newspaper at last week’s Attitude Awards.

Woody explained: “My parents make it clear that I was born into a privilege they have had to work their ass off to get.”

Woody says he’s fending for himself (Credit: Channel 4)

Zoe Ball’s son Woody self-sufficient?

He continued: “My parents have cut me off completely. They are like, ‘Do you want to be a trust fund child or do you want to work?’ I want to work, so I am now self-sufficient.

“I am doing it all by myself. The other day I couldn’t afford bread, but I’m working through it.”

Woody also said Zoe and Norman have taught him to be himself and not to “rely on someone else”.

And he said he’s full of admiration for his mum – as she’s leaving for work at 4.30am he and his mates have just finished partying.

Zoe and Norman when they were together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Zoe and Norman split up and why?

Zoe and Norman first got together in the late 1990s, and married in 1999 at Babington House in Somerset.

Woody soon followed in 2000.

However, their relationship hit the rocks in 2003 when it was revealed that Zoe had an affair.

The two reconciled and later had a daughter – Nelly – in 2010.

Sadly, the two split up in 2016, with Zoe saying on Twitter: “With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated.

“After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years, we have come to the end of our rainbow.”