Where is Zoe Ball? The Radio 2 star was replaced by Dermot O'Leary on her breakfast show today

Radio 2 fans were wondering where Zoe Ball was this morning (March 30).

The 49-year-old DJ wasn't hosting her BBC breakfast show today and was instead replaced by Dermot O'Leary...

Radio 2 fans were wondering where Zoe Ball was (Credit: ITV)

Where is Zoe Ball?

Zoe Ball was off today and will be for the rest of the week – but we're pleased to report it is not coronavirus related.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed to Entertainment Daily: "Zoe is back next week, it’s a planned week off."

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Zoe has helped steer the station's coverage and last week took to Twitter to thank and reassure listeners.

The Radio 2 star wrote: "We are ever grateful to all the listeners tuning in to the breakfast show this week.

"We have loved reading the messages from your loved ones and for th rekey workers who continue to support us in our hour of need.

"Thank you for lifting our hearts. Huge virtual love coming atcha from me and the prod squad.

"Remember the whole Radio 2 family are there for you 24/7. Stay Golden superheroes. But most importantly, stay safe."

Dermot O'Leary has been filling in for Zoe Ball (Credit: Lia Toby/WENN.com)

How have fans reacted to Zoe Ball's cover Dermot O'Leary?

Dermot is delighted to be filling in for Zoe while she has some time off.

Taking to social media at the start of the week, he wrote: "Morning all. Standing in for @ZoeTheBall on @BBCRadio2 Whoop whoop! X."

So far, Dermot's reviews have been glowing a fans took to Twitter to praise him.

One wrote: "Aaaaah, Dermy on a Monday morning. Sweet start to the week!"

Another added: "Thank you Dermot. Lovely to hear you on the radio. Woke up feeling a bit daunted by the prospect of another week of living on my own but you’ve really helped lift me. Perfect stand in for the wonderful Zoe. Hope you’re both well x."

Moments later, a third tweeted: "An excellent start to my day. It's so strange waking up to silence outside on a Monday."

Zoe will return to Radio 2 next week (Credit: BBC)

How is Zoe Ball's co-star Michael Ball?

While Zoe is find, her Radio 2 colleague Michael Ball revealed on Sunday (March 29) that he is self-isolating.

He was unable to host his weekly slot as usual due to coronavirus fears.

"It’s very important that we listen to the Government’s advice and stay at home to protect all those at the NHS," he told fans.

"Staying positive, staying safe and staying away from the fridge."

Richard Madeley filled in for Michael over the weekend and will do so again this coming Sunday (April 5).

What do you think of Ola and James' baby name choice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.