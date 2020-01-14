Zoe Ball issues warning to fans as she gets caught in Storm Brendan

Storm Brendan is currently blowing a gale across the country and lashing the UK with rain.

And one person who got caught in the storm was BBC Radio 2 breakfast presenter and Strictly: It Takes Two's Zoe Ball.

Zoe, 49, issued a warning to followers on social media.

Be careful on the roads tweeps. Just encountered a fallen tree across the road in Westmeston near Ditchling, Sussex. Lots of branches across the road too. Go easy #stormbrendan — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) January 13, 2020

The storm, which has provoked the Met Office to issue weather warnings across the country, is expected to last into Wednesday.

The star, who lives near Ditchling, issued the warning at 8.55pm on Monday night (13.1.20) and followers soon responded.

One follower said: "Blooming awful road in the dark, never mind in the rain, and must be even harder with the wind too.

"Glad you are all in one piece! Happened to me once. Fell in front of me. Makes you count your blessings...

"As the emergency services say to us ‘expect the unexpected.'"

The weather has been unsettled (Credit: Pexels)

With Yellow Weather Warnings in place for northwest Scotland and the Midlands and the southeast, the storm is set to continue into Wednesday.

With a warning for the whole of England today, the southeast is set to take the brunt on Wednesday, with heavy rain expected.

The Met Office website said: "Rain, heavy at times, may bring some disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday."

