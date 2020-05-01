Zayn Malik is expecting his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The 25-year-old model has revealed she’s "very excited" to become a mother.

Speaking on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms.

Read More: Meghan Markle loses first stage in legal battle with paper over letter to her dad

"But we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.

"Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

During the interview, Gigi also spoke about her recent 25th birthday celebrations.

She received a special cake in the shape of an everything bagel.

We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes.

The model was moved to tears by the impressive patisserie treat.

She added: "I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just like quarantine emotional-ness, I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about how Buddy made my cake."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More:Victoria Beckham decides against furloughing staff after furious backlash

Earlier this week, it was reported Gigi and Zayn, 27, are expecting a baby girl.

However, the couple are still yet to confirm whether those rumours are true.

Gigi’s mother Yolanda recently revealed she is set to become a grandmother.

She said the family are "so excited" to welcome the impending arrival.

The couple are reportedly having a girl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More:Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson expecting first baby with millionaire heiress wife

What did she say?

Yolanda told Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard: "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press.

"Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.

"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.